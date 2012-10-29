Philadelphia Eagles defender: No passion in latest loss

First, Reid had his perfect 13-0 post-bye record sullied. Next, a change at quarterback was being contemplated. Finally, an anonymous Eagles defender decided to vent his frustration to Yahoo! Sports reporter Jason Cole.
"I won't say we quit because I don't believe in that," the player said. "No way we quit. No way, no how."
The boisterous boo birds in the City of Brotherly Love tend to disagree with the player, but he explained it wasn't the q-word, just a lack of fervor.
"We didn't have no passion, and you have to have passion in this game," the player said. "You have to want to throw everything you are out on that field on every play. You have to feel like you're playing with your teammates and for the fans and your coaches. Nothing, nada. No energy, no passion."
After the Eagles started 3-1, three straight losses have them reeling, but with five NFC East games still remaining, they continue to control their own fate. It remains to be seen if they can stop tripping over themselves, or if they will continue to fumble away their season.
