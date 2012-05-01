Phil Simms' son, Matt, given tryout with New York Jets

Phil Simms was a highly touted prospect taken seventh overall in the 1979 NFL Draft. He had some ups and downs before finding his way to Super Bowl success, but his son Matt's path to the NFL will be much more difficult.
Matt Simms was one of 23 rookies invited on a tryout basis to Jets rookie minicamp this week. New York has Mark Sanchez, Tim Tebow, Greg McElroy and undrafted free agent G.J. Kinne already on the roster. Simms faces an uphill climb, but it's possible the team could wind up signing him as a "camp arm" to start out.
Matt Simms lost his starting job at Tennessee as a junior in 2010. He played sparingly in 2011. (We'd say more, but we're afraid to.)