Phil Simms: Joe Flacco awesome on Ravens, not good

"Joe Flacco has had a lot of success, not some," Simms said in a Saturday story by Aaron Wilson of the Carroll County Times. "I never look at Joe's completion percentage and say he's inaccurate. I look at him as a guy who makes great throws, not good ones, every single game. If someone gets open, he hits them. He moves around well. He's a giant of a man and can throw the football with basically anybody in the NFL. If that's not a franchise quarterback, I don't know what one is. All the experts and the networks can continue to debate Joe because he hasn't won the big one and of course that completion percentage."