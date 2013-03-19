Phil Dawson tweets he'll join San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers rode the unsettling roller-coaster of having a sporadic kicker in 2012. It appears they upgraded the position Tuesday as Phil Dawson, the long-time Cleveland Brown and 2012 Pro Bowl player, announced on Twitter he's headed to the Bay Area.
"I am humbled & thrilled to have the opportunity to continue my career with my new team, the SF 49ers!" Dawson wrote on Twitter.
David Akers was successful on just 69 percent of his attempts with the 49ers last season. Billy Cundiff was brought in as competition before the playoffs, but Jim Harbaugh stuck with Akers, who was cut earlier this month.
The accurate Dawson should be a nice little improvement for the 49ers. There's little more frustrating than an inconsistent field goal kicker.