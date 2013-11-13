Peyton Manning will play vs. Chiefs, Jack Del Rio says

Peyton Manning will start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he won't be at 100 percent health.
Manning was not on the field when the Broncos started practice Wednesday, NFL Media's Steve Cyphers reported from Denver. Broncos interim head coach Jack Del Rio indicated Monday that Manning (and other veterans) could get some rest in practice this week.
Manning also sat out Wednesday's practice before the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Redskins. Manning has been hit more often in recent weeks than we are used to seeing, as he's been sacked eight times in the last three games. He was hit near his sore ankle late in the Broncos' Week 10 win over the San Diego Chargers. Manning underwent an MRI on Monday.
The injury doesn't seem like a huge concern, but it highlights the extra care the Broncos plan to take with Manning down the stretch this season. He never used to miss practices during his days in Indianapolis.
Then again, he's also never had 33 touchdowns after nine games in a season.
UPDATE: Manning participated in the walkthrough portion of Wednesday's practice, according to USA Today.
Del Rio said there's "no doubt in my mind" Manning plays Sunday.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 10 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.