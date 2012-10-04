Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady: Top five meetings

This was the game where the Patriots-Colts mystique first started to take shape. The Patriots built up a 31-10 lead early in the third quarter, but -- as we came to learn in subsequent meetings -- no lead is safe in this rivalry. Late in the fourth quarter, the Colts trailed 38-34 with the ball at the Patriots' goal line. On fourth down, Willie McGinest -- who injured his knee earlier in the drive (this is debatable) -- darted through the line to bury Edgerrin James, saving the Patriots in the process.