Peyton Manning tops 2013 Pro Bowl voting; Tom Brady No. 2

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, with 376,981 votes, leads all NFL players in balloting for the 2013 Pro Bowl, NFL.com announced Wednesday. 2013 Pro Bowl voting will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/probowl through Monday, Dec. 17.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (345,036 votes) ranks second overall, while Houston Texans running back Arian Foster (333,396 votes), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (320,307 votes) and Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (298,323 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.
Balloting will conclude Monday, Dec. 17 following the conclusion of "Monday Night Football" (New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, ESPN, 8:30 pm ET). The teams will be announced at 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, Dec. 26 on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access."
The 2013 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013 and televised live on NBC at 7:00 pm ET from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
Fans can purchase tickets starting later this month at NFL.com/probowl.
The AFC and NFC all-star squads are based on the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes Dec. 20-21.
The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.