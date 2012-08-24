Peyton Manning to play less in Broncos-Niners game?

While less Manning might cause groans from FOX, which will broadcast the game nationally, there's little reason for head coach John Fox to prolong Manning's exposure to the 49ers' pass rush. A series or two, or possibly a quarter of action, should be enough Sunday, and that could be the last time we see Manning before the Broncos' season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos' final preseason game is against the Arizona Cardinals, the other NFC West team that unsuccessfully attempted to woo Manning in March.