Peyton Manning to honor Fulmer during Broncos' bye week

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will take part in a tribute to his college coach Phillip Fulmer when his alma mater Tennessee plays Alabama on Oct. 20 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Jeremiah: Pressure points
Daniel Jeremiah studies the NFL landscape to determine which team, coach and QB are under the most pressure. More ...
The Broncos' schedule will allow Manning to be in attendance for the tribute to Fulmer, who was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. The Broncos' bye week falls on the same weekend of the celebration.
"I want to be there for him," Manning said at his Manning Passing Academy, according to the Denver Post. "It's a special honor, special day for him. I keep up with the Vols. I try to get back to see a game every season."
Manning was Tennessee's starting quarterback for three seasons under Fulmer, posting records of 11-1, 10-2 and 11-2. Fulmer led the Volunteers to a 13-0 mark and national title the year after Manning graduated in 1998.
Fulmer owns a 152-52 record over 17 seasons with Tennessee. He hasn't coached since 2008.