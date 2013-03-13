Peyton Manning to be a Denver Bronco through 2014

Manning, who turns 37 on March 24, had passed a physical earlier in the offseason, so it was no surprise to see his name on the roster Tuesday afternoon. Because Manning's health was questionable as he entered free agency last year after multiple neck operations, the Broncos signed him to a contract that did not include a signing bonus. It went counter to the structure of most NFL contracts and gave the Broncos a chance to bail without huge financial damage if Manning wasn't effective after the surgery.