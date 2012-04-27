Peyton Manning texts congratulations to new Colt Andrew Luck

"He (Manning) was the epitome of class and winning, and everything he did was so gracious," Luck told The Associated Press. "In college, you're watching film of Peyton and (Green Bay Packers quarterback) Aaron Rodgers and (New England Patriots quarterback) Tom Brady to see why they're so successful. He's such a great example for high school kids, middle-school kids. I was one of those kids who looked up to him."