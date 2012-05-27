Peyton Manning taking over teaching role for Broncos

In his first OTA sessions with the Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning was more of a teacher than he was a quarterback, reports Eli Kaberon of Pro Football Weekly.
Breer: Peyton goes back to school
After 14 years as an Indy icon, Peyton Manning's starting anew in Denver. But Albert Breer says he's fitting right in. More ...
As a future Hall of Famer coming off a career-threatening neck injury, Manning has spent the practices teaching his new teammates how he plans to lead them as the offense evolves towards the system he ran during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.
"I can't tell you how important these OTAs are," Manning said. "They're important to everybody. But when you're a new player, on a new team, coming off an injury, they take on added importance. I thought today was an excellent start."