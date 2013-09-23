 Skip to main content
Peyton Manning sets mark for TDs in first three weeks

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 02:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Denver Broncos' chase of the 2007 New England Patriots' record-breaking offense is picking up steam.

Peyton Manning

Through two weeks, the Broncos had scored as many points in the second halves (66) as any NFL team had scored in totality.

By halftime of Monday night's 37-21 win over the Oakland Raiders, Peyton Manning had broken Tom Brady's 2011 record for most touchdown passes through the first three games of a season. Manning tossed three touchdowns in the first half. He finished 32-of-37 passing for 374 yards with three TDs and zero interceptions.

Manning already has 12 touchdown passes in 2013 compared to just two for the Raiders. The Broncos finished five points shy of the 1968 Dallas Cowboys' record for most points through three games.

The Raiders failed to pressure Manning or cover his pick-your-poison receivers.

Even without All-Pro left tackle Ryan Clady, this up-tempo offense shows no sign of slowing down.

