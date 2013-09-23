Peyton Manning sets mark for TDs in first three weeks

The Denver Broncos' chase of the 2007 New England Patriots' record-breaking offense is picking up steam.
Through two weeks, the Broncos had scored as many points in the second halves (66) as any NFL team had scored in totality.
By halftime of Monday night's 37-21 win over the Oakland Raiders, Peyton Manning had broken Tom Brady's 2011 record for most touchdown passes through the first three games of a season. Manning tossed three touchdowns in the first half. He finished 32-of-37 passing for 374 yards with three TDs and zero interceptions.
Manning already has 12 touchdown passes in 2013 compared to just two for the Raiders. The Broncos finished five points shy of the 1968 Dallas Cowboys' record for most points through three games.
