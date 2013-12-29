Peyton Manning sets mark for passing yards in season

Peyton Manning's 63-yard touchdown pass to DeMaryius Thomas against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday gave the Broncos 595 points this season, breaking the NFL's all-time scoring record. The total jumped to 596 following Matt Prater's extra point.
The Broncos broke the mark of 589 points set six years earlier by the New England Patriots. That 18-1 Patriots team was led by Tom Brady, whose record of 50 touchdown passes that season fell to Manning last week.
That wasn't all for Denver. Manning's second scoring connection to Thomas -- this time a 5-yard pass with 13 seconds to play in the half -- pushed the team scoring total to 603 points and gave Manning 5,477 passing yards on the season. That surpassed the 5,476 yards put up by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2011.
Manning threw four more touchdown passes in the first half against Oakland to give him 55 on the season. This is a record that could have legs.