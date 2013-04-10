Peyton Manning sends Eric Decker fake training bill

Peyton Manning clearly takes his offseason preparation seriously, as evidenced by the training sessions he's taking part in this week with Denver Broncos wide receivers Wes Welker, Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas at Duke University.
Now we have evidence that Manning is practicing his practical jokes, too, courtesy of this tweet that Decker sent out Wednesday:
Yes, Manning sent Decker a phony invoice that purported Duke was charging him $3,217.50 for the training sessions, complete with state sales tax (and math error). Looks like Peyton is in midseason form -- with his pranking anyway.