Peyton Manning's up-tempo game aids Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos quarterback has always operated a high-octane offense, and the up-tempo flow that defines the attack doesn't lend itself to players who can't keep up the pace.
This is especially true now that Manning is doing his thing in the high altitude of Denver. Broncos tight end Jacob Tamme laughed when discussing an overlooked aspect of playing with the great No. 18.
Rapoport: Week 10 game rankings
Texans-Bears promises to be a defensive showdown. Where does it slot in Ian Rapoport's Rap Sheet Rankings? More ...
"We're in good mental and physical condition at all times, the way we run our offense," Tamme said this week, via NFL.com and NFL Network's Stacey Dales. "No question, Denver makes a difference here, in a hurried-up offense.
"It helps us on the road, it's hard for us to get tired on the road, we feel so good on the road."
The no-huddle is successful in part because it prevents defenses from substituting in different personnel. Defenses that lack proper conditioning can be be murdered by Manning's march. It's vital that his teammates can keep pace.