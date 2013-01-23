Peyton Manning roasts players in Pro Bowl address

» "Couple of rules, couple of reminders. Let's just keep the pictures and autographs at the pool to a minimum. It's an area for the guys to hang out, get to know each other. (The rule) is not for guys like me; I'll sign whatever. It's for the guys who get bothered (for autographs) all the time. Guys like Dustin Colquitt, Phil Dawson. These guys can't go anywhere. Rich Incognito. Right? Andrew Whitworth. Right? These guys can't relax."