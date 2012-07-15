Peyton Manning reportedly throws well at camp

Starved for actual on-field football news, the OTAs and minicamps in May and June were over analyzed on a daily basis. We obsessed over completion percentages of New York Jets quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow, and predicted breakout seasons from players who looked good when playing in shorts and shells (and without the threat of physical contact). In case you missed that kind of news, we're pleased to bring you some analysis from an instructional passing camp in Thibodeaux, La.
On Saturday night, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was QB1 during the "Air It Out" exhibition at the annual Manning Passing Academy at Manning Field on the campus of Nicholls State University. During the competition, receivers run seven routes from the "route tree" with each of the 42 quarterbacks, including Eli Manning, taking a turn.
Peyton Manningcompleted six of his seven attempts, according to Mike Klis of The Denver Post, but he took a mulligan and completed the one route (an out) that fell incomplete. Klis added that Manning "can't throw the ball any better" than he did on Saturday night, with the important caveat that Manning was not rushed and the receivers were not covered.
This is the last full week without an NFL training camp, folks. Our national nightmare officially ends in eight days when the Arizona Cardinals open camp.