Peyton Manning reportedly throws well at camp

Starved for actual on-field football news, the OTAs and minicamps in May and June were over analyzed on a daily basis. We obsessed over completion percentages of New York Jets quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow, and predicted breakout seasons from players who looked good when playing in shorts and shells (and without the threat of physical contact). In case you missed that kind of news, we're pleased to bring you some analysis from an instructional passing camp in Thibodeaux, La.