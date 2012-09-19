Peyton Manning on his arm strength: 'It is what it is'

Peyton Manning knew the questions were coming. That doesn't mean he wanted to answer them. After Monday night's three interception letdown against the Atlanta Falcons, Manning was asked how he felt physically.
"I don't really answer those questions. Full participation in practice today," the Denver Broncos quarterback said, via NFL Network's best-dressed reporter Jeff Darlington.
Manning didn't seem to have great zip on the first two picks he threw against the Falcons. Both passes were up the seam. Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler was ready to enter the game to throw a Hail Mary. So what does that say about Manning's arm strength?
Those are two of our favorites. It's understandable Manning is frustrated with the line of questioning. There are inevitably going to be ups and downs in his recovery from multiple neck surgeries. He's not yet quite as good as he looked in Week 1 or as bad as he looked in Week 2. While his passes have floated at times, Manning has completed 82.9% of his passes outside the numbers, according to ESPN Stats and Information. That's the best in the NFL.
A lot of those passes are short or bubble screens, but we've seen him drive the ball well on a few out routes. Manning has said repeatedly he'll have to learn what he can and can't do as he goes. Monday night's game will go down as a somewhat painful learning experience.