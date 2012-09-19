Peyton Manning on his arm strength: 'It is what it is'

Those are two of our favorites. It's understandable Manning is frustrated with the line of questioning. There are inevitably going to be ups and downs in his recovery from multiple neck surgeries. He's not yet quite as good as he looked in Week 1 or as bad as he looked in Week 2. While his passes have floated at times, Manning has completed 82.9% of his passes outside the numbers, according to ESPN Stats and Information. That's the best in the NFL.