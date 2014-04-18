Peyton Manning, Nick Saban swap knowledge

Peyton Manning is 38 years old and entering his 17th NFL season, but his insatiable hunt for improvement hasn't abated.
Earlier this week Manning promised to use an embarrassing Super Bowl performance to fuel the Broncos. It wasn't just player-speak.
Not resting on the laurels of guiding a historical offense in 2013, Manning and offensive coordinator Adam Gase were "making some visits" and stopped by Tuscaloosa a couple weeks ago, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Thursday, per AL.com.
"To be honest with you, he was just trying to learn so he could be a better player," Saban said. "... After all the experience and knowledge that he has, he's going out and trying to seek more knowledge and understanding of the game of football so he can play better."
Gase coached under Saban at Michigan State in the late 1990s, so there is a direct relationship.
Clearly, Manning, who runs a lethal no-huddle offense, also dropped some knowledge on Saban about how to slow down a potent attack.
The Alabama coach wasn't specific on what tidbits of knowledge he passed on to the Broncos' offensive brain trust, but it's clear that even as he approaches the twilight of his career, Manning will seek out anything that might help him get that second Super Bowl ring.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys discuss Chris Johnson's impact on the Jets, then break down the state of the AFC North.