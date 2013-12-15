Peyton Manning named SI's Sportsman of the Year

Manning has led the Denver Broncos to an 11-3 record this year, his second with the Broncos after missing the 2011 season with the Indianapolis Colts because of neck troubles that affected his right triceps. He has thrown 47 touchdown passes, three shy of Tom Brady's NFL season record.
Manning is the fourth NFL quarterback to take the honor in the last nine years, following Brady in 2005, Brett Favre in 2007 and Drew Brees in 2010. LeBron James was the winner last year.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press