Peyton Manning moves to second in all-time TDs as Broncos win

Peyton Manning moved to second on the NFL's all-time passing touchdown list during the second quarter of the Denver Broncos' 30-23 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday.
Manning surpassed former Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino on the all-time list with the 421st touchdown pass of his career -- a 13-yard strike to Demaryius Thomas in the back of the end zone. Manning finished the game completing 25 of 42 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns.
Broncos running back Willis McGahee hurt his right knee early in the second quarter when he was tackled by Chargers defensive back Quentin Jammer. McGahee did not return to the game after initially being listed as questionable. He had 55 yards on seven carries, along with one catch for 18 yards.
Jammer was shaken up after tackling McGahee and left the game with a calf injury.
Broncos special-teams stalwart Omar Bolden suffered a concussion late in the first quarter and did not return. Chargers linebacker Larry English also left the game in the first half with a leg injury.
