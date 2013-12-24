Around the League

Peyton Manning, Luke Kuechly earn Week 16 awards

Published: Dec 24, 2013 at 05:53 AM

Peyton Manning threw four touchdown passes to take back ownership of one of football's most prestigious records Sunday. That achievement was enough to garner AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Peyton Manning

Manning torched the Houston Texans for 400 passing yards and four scores through the air, giving him 51 touchdown passes on the season. Manning broke Tom Brady's single-season record of 50 set back in 2007.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jerrell Freeman was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week. Freeman was a force in a road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing with five tackles, one sack, three passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

In the NFC, Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy took Offensive Player of the Week honors. McCoy ran circles around the Chicago Bears in a blowout win Sunday night, finishing with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He'll likely become the first Eagles player to win the NFL rushing title since Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren in 1949.

LeSean McCoy

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week is Luke Kuechly. The Panthers middle linebacker finished with 24 tackles and one interception in a huge division win over the New Orleans Saints. The 24 tackles are the most in a game since 2007.

"I mean, 24 tackles in an NFL game? That's like a created player in 'Madden,'" free safety Mike Mitchell said, via The Charlotte Observer. "That's not supposed to happen."

And for those who religiously track the Special Teams Player of the Week, kickers Nick Novak (San Diego Chargers) and Josh Brown (New York Giants) took home the awards in their respective conferences. Merry Christmas, fellas.

