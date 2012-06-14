Peyton Manning looks good as Broncos break before camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- What Tom Moore saw this week was oh, so familiar. Short or long, the throws were potent and precise, smacking sternums with both authority and a loud thwack.
The Denver Broncos wrapped up their three-day minicamp that capped their offseason work Thursday with another spirited practice marked by precision and power from their new 36-year-old quarterback.
On hand as a guest all week was Moore, Manning's offensive coordinator for all but one season when the two were in Indianapolis.
"Watching these three days, he looked excellent to me," said Moore.
Manning has shown no ill effects of the nerve issue that caused weakness in his throwing arm last year, required four neck operations, forced him to miss the entire 2011 season and led to his release from the Colts.
Arguably the biggest free agent in NFL history looks better and better every day as he regains strength and adjusts to his new team.
With his arm strength not really an issue, the question facing Manning is whether he can get his timing down with his new targets.
"There's lots of things that enter into it, obviously, accuracy, anticipation, touch, arm strength, you know, it's an all-involved thing," Moore said. "He looks good. He looks excellent."
Manning is loath to declare himself injury-free, insisting he has much work to do in his rehab just as he does in preparing for the 2012 season.
Moore said Manning's well-known work ethic is what will push him through this season.
"Nobody works harder than him," Moore said. "On anything. Anything. I mean, his work habits are fantastic. He'll be successful his entire life at whatever he does. Because of his work ethic and his dedication and his commitment to what he's doing."
NOTES: Moore, 73, who was a consultant with the Jets last year, had his right knee replaced in the spring and will have his left one fixed in August. "So, next season I'd like to coach again," he said. "I'll be in good shape."
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press