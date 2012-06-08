Peyton Manning living in Redskins' Shanahan's home

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has a reputation of being a coach on the field, so it only makes sense that he's living like one off it.
While Manning seeks a permanent residence in his new NFL city, The Associated Press reports Manning is temporarily shacking up at the 35,000-square foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, that is owned by former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, who is now the head coach of the Washington Redskins. The home reportedly boasts a 3,603-square foot garage, a bowling alley and an elevator between the basement and main floor.
Shanahan coached in Denver for 14 seasons, with owner Pat Bowlen referring to him as the "coach for life" before firing him following the 2008 season. At the time of his firing, construction had already begun on the mansion, which sits on 3.5 acres of land purchased from Janet Elway, the former wife of Hall of Fame Broncos quarterback and current team president John Elway.
Manning and Shanahan reportedly met at the mansion on the day after the Redskins traded several draft choices to the St. Louis Rams in order to move up in the 2012 NFL Draft to select quarterback Robert Griffin III.