Peyton Manning keeps observers guessing with busy Friday

Friday proved to be a busy day for Peyton Manning and those following his every move. The free-agent quarterback took part in plenty of the action himself, but the day also featured teams dropping out of contention for the signal-caller. A surprise team also emerged for Manning, having already done its homework in vetting the four-time MVP.
The day began with NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reporting that Manning had eliminated the Miami Dolphins from consideration.
The Dolphins were thought to be outsiders in the chase for Manning, but Friday's news confirmed that Miami would have to look elsewhere for a signal-caller.