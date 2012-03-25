 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Peyton Manning: I need to bone up on workout rules

Published: Mar 25, 2012 at 06:54 AM

Now that he's extinguished all the candles, Peyton Manning is itching to start preparing for his NFL comeback. All he has to do now is make sure he doesn't get his new team in trouble in the process.

"I'm going to have to get up to speed on the rules," Manning told The Denver Post in Sunday's edition. "I know we don't have nearly as much time as we used to. It's like free agency. It was never an issue for me before. I didn't know the rules there either. ... I've got a lot to study."

Like a man who falls into a coma and awakens years later to find the world has moved on without him, Manning re-enters a league with different offseason rules thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement.

According to the new CBA (via The Post):

Manning can organize workouts on his own with his new teammates until April 16. Those workouts cannot take place at the Broncos' Dove Valley complex and cannot be supervised by any member of the coaching staff.

Manning cannot use the practice fields at Dove Valley under the supervision or instruction of the coaching staff until May 2.

Manning can throw with the team's medical and training staff as part of his recovery from neck surgery. But those throwing sessions cannot include any Broncos receivers under contract with the team until April 16.

Manning can get a playbook for "voluntary study," but the playbook must have been available to any other player on the roster as well. However, with any playbook the Broncos would have given to Manning, the team cannot include any additional coaching materials, and the coaches cannot answer any of his questions until April 16.

Manning cannot call Tim Tebow, offer him his job back, then yell "PYSCH!" and hang up as Eli and Cooper cackle in the background.

OK, we made the last one up. Just keeping you on your toes on a Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.