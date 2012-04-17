Around the League

Presented By

Peyton Manning faces tough tests early in Denver

Published: Apr 17, 2012 at 12:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We already knew the Denver Broncos' 2012 schedule looked brutal on paper. We also know that "on paper" doesn't mean much in the NFL.

With that in mind, here are some general thoughts on Denver's schedule in Peyton Manning's first season with the team.

Starting out at home

The schedule makers seemed to recognize the Broncos' tough slate and made up for it with three of their first four games at home. That's the good news. The bad news is that those four matchups don't feature any team with a losing record from a year ago: Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Houston and Oakland.

Living in prime time

The bad news -- especially for a coaching staff that wants a regular schedule -- is that the Broncos play their first two games in prime time. They play four of their first seven games in prime time. (It's almost like the schedule makers feared a Peyton Manning injury.)

Denver will play on Thursday, Sunday and Monday night. It will play in prime time five times overall, which is the maximum for this original schedule release.

Division schedule is backloaded

The Broncos will have to survive against their brutal non-division schedule before worrying too much about the AFC West. Only one of their first five games and two of their first nine games are against division foes.

Six playoff opponents in the first eight games

Every out-of-division game in the first half of the season features a 2011 playoff team. It doesn't get much tougher than that. On paper.

Manning versus Brady comes early

We're accustomed to seeing Colts versus Patriots around midseason, usually on "Sunday Night Football." CBS gets the first Brady vs. Manning matchup involving the Broncos, and it comes in Week 5. The Broncos go from Foxborough to San Diego before a Week 7 bye.

The short term: Survive the initial gauntlet of games at 3-3 or better. It won't be easy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.