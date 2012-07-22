Peyton Manning eyes Denver Broncos training camp

We're sure there are NFL players who view the start of training camp the same way a 9-year-old boy grimly looks ahead to the first day of school.
Peyton Manning isn't one of those players. Manning is all in on training camp. In fact, if the veteran quarterback had his druthers, the Denver Broncos would train far away from their cozy Dove Valley digs.
"I do," Manning told The Denver Post. "I wish we went away. I know we stay there at the (team) facility and we stay (nearby) at a hotel. I've heard Coach (John) Fox and John Elway talk about potentially (moving away) again. I think there's something about going to a different site and just (honing) in on football."
The Broncos moved training camp to Dove Valley in 2002 after spending 21 summers at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
"It's not as long as it used to be, but there's definitely some team bonding that occurs that I think can win a game for you down the line," Manning went on. "Having breakfast with a guy, watching some film in the room with a guy; I think it helps."
Manning's past experience obviously plays a role in his thinking. During his 14 seasons of training camps in Indianapolis, the Colts traveled to either Anderson University or the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute. This summer will be a genuinely new experience for the 36-year-old star.