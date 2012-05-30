Around the League

Presented By

Peyton Manning, Eric Decker working on their rapport

Published: May 30, 2012 at 09:48 AM

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and wide receiver Eric Decker spent some additional time on the field Wednesday after experiencing some lapses in communication during practice, Lindsay Jones of The Denver Post reports.

"I think it was evident, particularly offensively, that we were coming off a 4½-day hiatus," Broncos coach John Fox said. "But that's what happens. We gave them a little break, and I think they enjoyed their Memorial Day weekend. We've just got to get back to business."

Reports about particular players or units struggling during organized team activities always should be taken with a heroic dose of salt. There have been just a handful of practices to date, and players -- particularly quarterbacks and receivers -- are still getting to know one another. An example of what players are working on at this point of the offseason can be found in Joel Dreessen discussing how he's thankful to have these workouts so he can get used to Manning's cadence at the line of scrimmage.

"I'm getting more and more comfortable," Dreessen said Wednesday. "It's all very new to me, but that's what OTAs are for. If we had a lockout this year, then I'd be in a lot of trouble. But that's what this stuff is for, and it's helped me a lot."

That said, it's good to see Manning and Decker trying to develop a rapport. Decker had 20 receptions for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the first month of the 2011 season before seeing his production sharply decline after Tim Tebow replaced Kyle Orton and the offense become run-heavy in mid-October. Being where Manning expects to be will help the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Decker hold off Andre Caldwell for the starting job opposite Demaryius Thomas.

