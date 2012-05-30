Peyton Manning, Eric Decker working on their rapport

Reports about particular players or units struggling during organized team activities always should be taken with a heroic dose of salt. There have been just a handful of practices to date, and players -- particularly quarterbacks and receivers -- are still getting to know one another. An example of what players are working on at this point of the offseason can be found in Joel Dreessen discussing how he's thankful to have these workouts so he can get used to Manning's cadence at the line of scrimmage.