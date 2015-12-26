Peyton Manning denies report of HGH use in 2011

The Denver Broncos have released a statement denying an Al Jazeera report that quarterback Peyton Manning used human growth hormone as part of his recovery from neck surgery in 2011.
Manning played for the Indianapolis Colts at the time. The statement released by the Broncos on Manning's behalf reads:
"The allegation that I would do something like that is complete garbage and is totally made up. It never happened. Never. I really can't believe somebody would put something like this on the air. Whoever said this is making stuff up."
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who is representing Manning, told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Manning has never used HGH, never failed any league drug tests and that the report will not affect his playing status.
The Huffington Post story also reported HGH was sent to Peyton Manning's wife, Ashley, and that Manning's agent did not deny Ashley Manning received shipments of human growth hormone. Fleischer told Rapoport that Ashley was a patient at the anti-aging clinic in question.
HGH was banned by the labor agreement the NFL and NFL Players Association signed in July 2011. It's unclear from the Huffington Post story if Manning's alleged use of HGH pre-dates that ban.