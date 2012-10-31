Peyton Manning deftly directs explosive Denver Broncos offense

The Broncos have used the wide receiver screen sparingly in the past, but it has become a staple of the game plan since Manning's arrival. The veteran signal-caller routinely fires the ball out to Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker or Green on quick screens to take advantage of soft coverage on the outside. In addition, Manning will use the bubble screen to offset the blitz pressure from opponents sending crashers off the edge. With the ball coming quickly out of Manning's hand, defenders are unable to put a shot on the veteran and are forced to tackle the Broncos' big, physical playmakers in the open field. This is a daunting task against most pass catchers, but it's particularly so against the Broncos' aforementioned trio; Thomas, Decker and Green are all big and strong enough to run through arm tackles.