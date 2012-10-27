Peyton Manning buys 21 pizza shops in Denver area

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is now the proud owner of 21 Papa John's Pizza restaurants in the Denver area, the Denver Post reported. That's not exactly the same as his investment in the upscale Harry and Izzy's in Indianapolis, but Manning doesn't make a habit of rushing into business opportunities.
Twenty-one franchises will crank out a lot of pies. Did he get a good deal through his Papa John's endorsement? Is he still so eager to give away two million free pizzas? Will he make deliveries to relieve the stress from an NFL work week? These are the things we need to know.