Peyton Manning: Broncos' offense 'can play faster'

"We can play faster," Manning told Mark Kiszla of The Denver Post. "I think we averaged something like 68 plays per game last season. And I think New England was No. 1 in the league with 75 plays per game."
Manning's calculations are spot on. The Broncos averaged 68.13 plays per contest, while the Patriots led the NFL with 74.44 plays per game last season. The difference in pace between the teams was noticeable in New England's 31-21 win over Denver in Week 5. Bill Belichick's Patriots in that game unleashed an up-tempo scheme influenced by then-Oregon coach Chip Kelly.
NFL offenses are playing more no-huddle than ever before. Speed is on the rise and on-field communication is evolving to suit the frantic pace. Kelly is an innovator on this front and it's no coincidence tight end Brent Celek believes this year's Eagles -- from a communication standpoint -- "will change the league."
Manning wants Denver to adapt.
"For whatever reason, our offense plays better the faster we go. I think that was clear-cut last season. The receivers liked it. They got into a rhythm," Manning said. "Anything we can do as an offense to build off that, anything we can do to make us more efficient as an offense, that's what we're looking to do."
There's never been a better time for fans of high-scoring, creative attacks in the NFL. It's no surprise Manning is determined to lead the way.