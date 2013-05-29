 Skip to main content
Peyton Manning, Broncos excited QB has more 'zip'

Published: May 29, 2013 at 01:31 PM
Chris Wesseling

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning still is getting used to the idea that his arm never will be as strong as it was before his four neck surgeries, but he's already throwing better this offseason than he did in last season's playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

"We worked out at Duke in March or April, and I definitely felt like he had more zip on the ball," Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker said Wednesday, via The Denver Post. "I think he's come back stronger."

Schein: Time is now for Peyton

Adam Schein says the window is closing on Peyton Manning's chance to land a legacy-securing second Super Bowl title. **More ...**

Decker's observation from the Duke workout jibes with that ofDemaryius Thomas.

More importantly, Manning feels the difference himself.

"I feel much more comfortable than I was last year," Manning recently told Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com. "I am stronger than I was last year. I am throwing the ball better now in May of 2013 than I did in May of 2012 -- significantly better. I got better throughout the season."

With a unique injury history among NFL players and now the oldest starting quarterback in the league, Manning realizes he can't outrun the barrage of questions about his health. Armed with Thomas, Decker and now Wes Welker, Manning will have to answer by shattering John Elway's single-season franchise passing records for a second consecutive season.

