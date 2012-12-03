Peyton Manning asks Denver Broncos fans to halt wave

Peyton Manning is well known for the flood of pre-snap line adjustments and audibles he'll rattle off before picking apart a defense.
During Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Denver Broncos starting quarterback also had a message for the home-team fans: Pipe down.
Manning asked the packed house of 76,432 to put the kibosh on the wave at Sports Authority Field. They complied, taking their seats to watch the All-Pro passer go to work.
"I'm all for excitement, but in a no-huddle offense, when you are calling something at the line, the quieter the crowd can be, it certainly is helpful," Manning told The Denver Post.
Not every quarterback could pull this off, but when Peyton Manning asks you to sit down and zip it -- before guiding your team on yet another scoring march -- you listen. We doubt the Broncos faithful are complaining.