Peyton Manning already stewing over Colts game

Count Peyton Manning among those who weren't surprised to see his second career showdown with Andrew Luck earn prime-time billing in Week 1.
"I had a pretty good feeling that game would be on TV," Manning said of Denver's encounter with the Indianapolis Colts on "Sunday Night Football," per The Associated Press.
"It's a tough schedule with three playoff teams (Indianapolis, Kansas City and Seattle) right off the bat and we play the Colts right at the start," Manning said. "They're a good team, they were right there at the end and we know they'll be an excellent opponent."
The AP reported that after the 38-year-old quarterback peeked at Denver's rather grisly early slate on Thursday, he "changed his plans and immediately returned to the weight room. His teammates soon followed."
In that upset, Indy sacked Manning four times, forced a fumble and made the All-Pro look uneasy in the pocket on a night that saw Payton knocked down nine times.