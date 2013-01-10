Peyton Manning 0-3 in playoff tilts below 40 degrees

Do with this what you will:
The factoid floating around the NFL newsroom right now has to do with Peyton Manning and frigid temperatures.
The Denver Broncos are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in a divisional-round playoff game that will take place in subfreezing weather in wintery Colorado. Forecasts call for 20 degree temperatures with a 20 percent chance of snow at kickoff.
Manning is 0-3 in postseason games where the temperature at kickoff is below 40 degrees. In those games with the Indianapolis Colts -- including a 41-0 loss to the New York Jets in January 2003, and a pair of losses to the New England Patriots in January of 2004 and 2005 -- Manning has thrown just one touchdown to seven interceptions.
On the flipside: The last Ravens quarterback to beat Manning? The majestic Elvis Grbac, way back in December 2001.