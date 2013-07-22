Peyton Hillis reportedly will work out for Buccaneers

Peyton Hillis, who set land speed records in his trip from the cover of "Madden" to the NFL's free-agent scrap pile, is getting a chance to extend his NFL career.
Jenna Laine of SportsTalkFlorida.com reported Monday that Hillis is scheduled to work out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, according to a team source. Hillis is one of several backs the Bucs plan to host as they attempt to beef up their suspect depth chart behind starter Doug Martin.
Hillis, 27, was a breakout star for the Cleveland Browns in 2010, when he rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He failed to recapture that spark the following season in Cleveland, then made little impact as Jamaal Charles' backup with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012.
If healthy and motivated, Hillis would seem to be a nice complement to what the multi-talented Martin brings to the Bucs' attack. Then again, it's been awhile since we saw Hillis look like the guy who once won over hearts in Cleveland.