Peyton Hillis hyperextends knee in Buccaneers debut

Peyton Hillis was hoping for a fresh start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It hasn't taken long for a familiar roadblock to return.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, citing a person informed of Hillis' injury, reported Friday that Hillis suffered a hyperextended left knee during the third quarter of the Bucs' preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Rapoport added the injury is minor. Hillis limped off the field and didn't return in the Ravens' 44-16 win.
The Bucs signed Hillis to beef up a soft depth chart behind starting running back Doug Martin. If healthy, Hillis has the skill set to serve as a nice complement to Martin in a halfback or fullback role.
Hillis is best known for his 2010 season with the Cleveland Browns, when he rushed for more than 1,100 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. It made him something of a folk hero in Ohio, and he even landed on the cover of "Madden NFL 12."
It's been downhill for Hillis since, however, and Thursday night's scare doesn't count as a promising sign.