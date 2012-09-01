Peyton Hillis: Chiefs 'most talented team' I've been on

Hillis never lashed out at the Browns -- their parting was like a slow, quiet breakup you hear about through a friend of a friend when school starts up again -- but it's clear he's happy to be elsewhere: "(It was) a little combination of everything. I had the injury bug and kept on re-tweaking my hamstring, which was frustrating and then we were losing and got sick there," he said. "It was a combination of a lot of things. I'm just glad to be here in Kansas City now and start a new campaign somewhere else."