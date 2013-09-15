Peyton, Broncos defeat Eli, Giants in Manning Bowl III

A week of ridiculous comparisons between Peyton Manning and Eli Manning is over. Peyton might have fewer Super Bowl trophies, but he's always been a far superior quarterback. And he's a three-time Manning Bowl champion.
The Denver Broncoswon Sunday in New Jersey, 41-23 over the New York Giants in a result that felt all too familiar. Just like in the season opener, the Broncos were locked in a tight game at halftime. (The Broncos led this week 10-9 and trailed last week 17-14.) Just like last week, the Broncos exploded after halftime and were cruising by late in the fourth quarter. The result also was reminiscent of the last time the brothers faced off, which Peyton's Indianapolis Colts won 38-14.
The Giants' defense was competitive for one half, but this was a game between two teams heading in opposite directions. Despite the absence of linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Champ Bailey, the Broncos' defense has played soundly in two consecutive games. Denver's secondary picked off Eli four times, giving the younger Manning seven interceptions for the season.
"Somehow, someway you've got to stop the interceptions," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said after the game.
Give the Broncos credit for forcing those mistakes. Broncos coach John Fox and coordinator Jack Del Rio have done a great job of putting their defensive talent in position to make plays early this year. (And all of last season.)
The crazy part is Peyton Manning and the Broncos' offense could improve a great deal. They only had one play of more than 20 yards Sunday. Wes Welker had a handful of drops, and it was a quiet game for Demaryius Thomas. Rookie running back Montee Ball struggled, including a fumble on the goal line. And the Broncos still scored 41 points.
It's good to be Peyton Manning. Now we can get back to comparing him to other all-time greats rather than his brother.