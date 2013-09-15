Peyton, Broncos defeat Eli, Giants in Manning Bowl III

The Denver Broncoswon Sunday in New Jersey, 41-23 over the New York Giants in a result that felt all too familiar. Just like in the season opener, the Broncos were locked in a tight game at halftime. (The Broncos led this week 10-9 and trailed last week 17-14.) Just like last week, the Broncos exploded after halftime and were cruising by late in the fourth quarter. The result also was reminiscent of the last time the brothers faced off, which Peyton's Indianapolis Colts won 38-14.