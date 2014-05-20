Around the League

Presented By

Pettine: Johnny Manziel, Brian Hoyer are competing

Published: May 20, 2014 at 01:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine expects a battle between quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel when organized team activities kick off today.

"We don't want guys who are going to be warm and fuzzy," Pettine said Monday, per The Plain Dealer. "They're fighting for a job. It's somebody you're going to be working with. It's a unique situation where you're competitive, you want that job. It's not going to be this warm and fuzzy (thing). That to me is how you want your quarterback to be."

Pettine reiterated the team's stance that Hoyer is the starter heading into the workouts "and it's going to be his job for somebody to take from him."

As for Manziel, Pettine said he is entering the QB competition with right mindset.

"He's said all the right things," the first-year coach said. "... He knew he was going to have to take a step back. He was going to have to kind of check his ego at the door and earn that nickname again. It wasn't forced on him or that he was berated into that."

Pettine can draw on his experience with the New York Jets, when Gang Green created a circus by signing Tim Tebow. Pettine believes the mania hurt quarterback Mark Sanchez and plans to try and minimize the craze as much as possible.

"I don't know how much of an effect it had, but I think what we're planning to do is just limit it as best we can, not to encourage it," he said. "We know the fire is burning, but we just don't want to throw gas on it."

One difference between Tebow-mania and the Johnny Football-rage is that Manziel is a good passer.

The quarterback competition talk will dominate the Browns' recordings for the next several months, but that doesn't mean we have to believe there is a chance Manziel won't be under center Week 1.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the latest news and shares takeaways from rookie camps.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW