Peterson: Jaguars would've been 'terrible' minus MJD

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson made it clear during his media session Thursday that he hopes to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he doesn't know if it will happen. It's not his call.
Based on comments from Vikings offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, it sure sounds like it will happen. Musgrave said there isn't much doubt in his mind that Peterson will play, according to VikingUpdate.com.
Peterson is now getting 20-25 carries in practice. Tom Pelissero espn1500.com believes Peterson will get about 5-10 touches against the Jaguars.
That's probably about the same amount of work that Maurice Jones-Drew will get against the Vikings when he returns from his holdout. Rashad Jennings is expected to start but Peterson doesn't think too much of Jones-Drew's teammates.
"Look at Jones-Drew. He was their whole offense last year. So, without him, Jaguars would have been terrible just to be honest." Peterson said.
In fact the Jaguars were pretty terrible on offense last season, despite Jones-Drew's 1,606 yards rushing. Blaine Gabbert, Justin Blackmon, and Laurent Robinson will do their best Sunday to change that perception. They have the right matchup to pull it off.