Peter King: Randy Moss 'absolutely has something left'

Randy Moss represents one of the most intriguing storylines of the upcoming NFL season.
Logic dictates not much should be expected of the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver. He's 35, hasn't played a game in 16 months, and showed serious signs of slippage with three teams during a hollow 2010 season.
Yet we continue to hear reports that aren't merely positive, but glowing. This is buzz that needs a Geiger reading.
Add Peter King to the list of believers after the Sports Illustrated reporter took in a recent Niners practice.
"When I saw Randy Moss come off the line of scrimmage and fake Perrish Cox so severely that Cox slipped and Randy Moss ran across the middle and caught a beautiful crossing throw," King told NFL Network's Rich Eisen on Tuesday. "And then ran a 9-route, you know, the long deep ball down the sideline, and beat Carlos Rodgers, who had an excellent year last year."
"Randy Moss absolutely has something left. If he stays healthy, five weeks from now I think you're going to see Randy Moss as a contributing player on a playoff offense."
King is a football writer worthy of your respect, and it's certainly within the realm of reason that a motivated and focused Moss can still surprise us (we've seen this before).
But those thinking a Foxborough-style rebirth is in the offing, don't hold your breath. Alex Smith is not Tom Brady. And 2007 is not 2012.