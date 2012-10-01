Pete Carroll: Seahawks' Matt Flynn not at 'full speed'

"We have a little bit of a problem with Matt," Carroll said. "Matt's still not full-speed. Anybody that thinks, OK, let's go with the other guy, well, he can't practice yet. ... He throws 15 throws a day, a couple days a week, so that's not really enough to get him ready in a game plan. He has to throw 50 balls a day to get ready, so that's not even an issue for us yet to have a chance to put him in."