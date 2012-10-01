Pete Carroll: Seahawks' Matt Flynn not at 'full speed'

Even if the Seattle Seahawks wanted to turn to Matt Flynn at quarterback, coach Pete Carroll says that isn't an option right now.
Carroll continues to back rookie Russell Wilson, out of choice and necessity. He told ESPN Seattle on Monday that a nagging elbow injury has prevented Flynn from putting in a full workload at practice.
"We have a little bit of a problem with Matt," Carroll said. "Matt's still not full-speed. Anybody that thinks, OK, let's go with the other guy, well, he can't practice yet. ... He throws 15 throws a day, a couple days a week, so that's not really enough to get him ready in a game plan. He has to throw 50 balls a day to get ready, so that's not even an issue for us yet to have a chance to put him in."
John Boyle of the Everett Herald raised a good question: If Flynn isn't healthy enough to practice at full capacity, why hasn't he been listed as a limited participant on the team's injury report? Carroll wasn't asked that question.
Wilson hit a wall in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the St. Louis Rams. Carroll has acknowledged reining in the offense to suit the rookie's limited experience, but how long can Seattle hold back on operating at full tilt? (Here's where we point out that Wilson already has two more career starts than Flynn, but ...) If the Seahawks continue to struggle once Flynn is healthy, Carroll will have to provide another reason for sitting him.
UPDATE: Carroll later told the Associated Press that he wasn't sure if Flynn's elbow could undergo the strain of a complete game, but the coach said he was confident the quarterback is healthy enough to play, if needed.