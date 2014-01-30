Pete Carroll's players gush about The Seahawk Way

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell: "There's a lot of enthusiasm and there's a lot of optimism. We really are pushing them to do as well as they can do. Obviously we correct them, but we're trying to tell them how good they are rather than trying to beat them up all the time. The way our language is, the way we talk to our players, the words that we use -- the encouragement that we give them -- I think those are the kind of things that would be different than other places."