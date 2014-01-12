Pete Carroll: 'Poor' Percy Harvin can't catch a break

After the Seahawks wide receiver exited Seattle's 23-15 divisional round playoff win over the New Orleans Saints with a concussion, his coach wondered aloud when Harvin would catch a break.
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the two 49ers- Seahawks matchups from the 2013 regular season:
The Seahawks' 29-3 win over the 49ers from Week 2 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. ET. and at 10:30 p.m. ET.
The 49ers' 19-17 win over the Seahawks from Week 14 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET. and Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 12 a.m. ET.
"The poor kid," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game, per The News Tribune's Todd Miles. "He finally gets to play and he banged his head against the turf really hard. He was OK the first time, but the second one really rocked him.
"Unfortunately, he was just sick about the thought that he couldn't go back out."
Losing Harvin impacted a Seahawks offense that was outgained 301 to 103 yards through the air by New Orleans. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson looked for Harvin often out of the gate, connecting with the receiver three times for 21 yards before the head injury sent him packing.
Seattle's identity is built on the ground, but there's reason for concern around an air attack that churned out the fewest postseason passing yards since Rex Ryan's ground-and-pound Jets had just 93 in a 2009 divisional-round win over the San Diego Chargers.
Harvin's status for the NFC Championship Game will be monitored heavily all week.