Pete Carroll: Percy Harvin could go on Seahawks' IR

Coach Pete Carroll has already indicated that Percy Harvinwon't practice with the Seattle Seahawks this week.
Carroll went a step further Tuesday, hinting that the playmaking wide receiver might not see the field again until next season.
Asked whether the Seahawks would need to make a move with Harvin's surgically repaired hip not making progress, Carroll said, via the team's official website, "That may happen."
Seattle is facing a roster crunch with cornerback Walter Thurmond returning from suspension. The only designation for which Harvin is eligible at this stage of the season would be injured reserve.
Harvin is talented enough that Carroll would bide his time if given any reason for optimism. If the hip still hasn't responded positively to the cortisone shots injected over three weeks ago, the head coach might be willing to throw in the towel on a postseason return.