Pete Carroll on ESPN report: 'The locker room is in great shape'

Published: Jun 02, 2017 at 11:09 AM

RENTON, WA. -- The Seahawks want to publicly blunt the notion that they have a dysfunctional house and Friday, in the first OTA workout open to the media, Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson addressed things head on -- Carroll, quite passionately.

Carroll also said that the team hasn't completely ruled out bringing in free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- although that seems unlikely. Wilson added that he would have no problem with Kaepernick joining the team.

"The locker room is in great shape," Carroll said.

Added Wilson: "I wouldn't say [the locker room] is divided. We're consistently going to the playoffs and we're consistently winning. I don't think we could do that if we were divided. We believe in each other."

The basis for dissecting the Seahawks chemistry stems from a recent ESPN article outlining declining trust between defensive and offensive players and with players and coaches following the heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to New England following the 2014 season.

Players have openly questioned the play call over the past two seasons and often cite the play call whenever they feel some coaching decisions don't work. Carroll said that the loss will always be remembered but he's moved on and tried to grow and learn from it.

The article also states that some players think Carroll shows favoritism to Wilson and that has resulted in some mixed feelings toward Carroll and Wilson. Cornerback Richard Sherman was singled out as someone who can't let go of some ill feelings. The Seahawks openly spoke about having trade talks involving Sherman this spring.

Sherman was not made available to speak to the media Friday.

"I show favoritism to every one of these guys," Carroll said. "I am trying to help them out best I can. Each person is different ... Individually I keep those guys as well as I can to what the need and how it fits them. In terms of Russell ... I'm not going to treat everybody the same and overlook what's going on with their individual ways."

Carroll admitted that there are problems and issues and that not everything is perfect among his locker room. The atmosphere isn't toxic or negative, though and outside perceptions of problems are incorrect. When it comes to taking care of things on the field, everyone has come together for the purpose of getting back to the Super Bowl, Carroll said.

As for Kaepernick, the controversial ex-49ers starter visited the Seahawks recently in what Carroll said was a fact-finding mission. Based on Carroll's comments it doesn't seem like a union between Kaepernick and the Seahawks will happen -- even though nothing has been ruled out.

"We know where he is," Carroll said. "He is a starter in this league. We have a starter, you know but he's a starter in this league and I can't imagine that somebody won't give him the chance to play."

In other news from Seattle:

»S Earl Thomas, recovering from a broken left leg, is ahead of schedule, Carroll said. There is no doubt Thomas will be at full speed for training camp. Thomas has been taking part in OTA's in limited roles.

»WR Tyler Lockett, who also broke his leg late last season, is not recovering as quickly as Thomas but is "on schedule," according to Carroll.

»RB Eddie Lacy, whose conditioning was an issue in Green Bay and who had weight clauses but in his contract with the Seahawks, is going on a 30-day weight-loss challenge with some fans. When asked if there was anything specific he's cut back on, Lacy said, "eating a lot."

